Breaking: NRC Train Derails In Abuja ( Video )

byCKN NEWS -
 Reports reaching CKNNews have it that a Kaduna bound train from the Federal Capital Territory has derailed at Jere area of the FCT 





The reason behind the fully loaded passenger trian is yet to be ascertained as at the time of this report 

It couldn't be confirmed if there were any casualty 

Additional  details 

A passenger train traveling from Abuja to Kaduna derailed on Tuesday morning, causing several carriages to overturn and sparking panic among passengers.

The incident reportedly occurred shortly after the train left Abuja around 11 a.m. along the busy corridor to Kaduna. Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos, with passengers scrambling for safety amid fear and confusion.

The cause of the derailment has not yet been determined, and no official confirmation has been given regarding possible injuries or casualties.

Security sources said military personnel have been deployed to the scene to support evacuation efforts and ensure the safety of stranded passengers. Authorities are expected to issue an official statement on the incident soon.


