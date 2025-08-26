Gunman Kills Two Police Officers In Australia

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Two police officers have been killed, and a gunman remains at large after what is being described as an "ambush" in a rural town.

A primary school is in lockdown after the incident unfolded in Porepunkah, about 300km north-east of Melbourne.

Two officers were killed at a rural property on Tuesday in an ambush attack involving a perpetrator believed to be a 'sovereign citizen', police sources not authorised to comment on the situation told the Australian Associated Press.

Multiple other outlets, including the ABC and the Guardian, have also reported two officers were killed.

Victoria Police are yet to confirm any details but have said: "This is still an active incident and we will provide more information when it's operationally safe to do so."


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال