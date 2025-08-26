How PDP Zoned Saraki , Bala Out Of 2027 Presidential Contest

Yesterday’s zoning of the Presidential ticket to the South has effectively ended the ambition of former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The decision was taken at the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the former ruling party in Abuja, after a review of the report submitted by the Convention Committee, led by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, and the Zoning Panel, headed by Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri.

Conversely, the option, due to be ratified at the November convention in Ibadan, will bolster the aspirations of potential contenders from the South.

Some of those linked with Presidential ambition in the party are Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and those being wooed to join the race on the party’s ticket like former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi.

Another presidential hopeful, Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, said the zoning to the South was wrongly done, declaring that nevertheless, he will still seek the party’s ticket.

Jonathan, who was president on the platform of the main opposition party between 2011 and 2015, has been asked to join the race by former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido and Diri.

Party sources said his ambition may be attractive to PDP leaders from the North because of the belief that he can spend only one term, if elected in 2027.

Although it has been alleged that Makinde was interested in the race, there is neither confirmation nor denial from the governor.