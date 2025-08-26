Anambra Lawmaker Suspended After Altercations With Gov Soludo

The Anambra State House of Assembly has suspended the member representing Ayamelum Constituency, Honourable Bernard Udemezue, for three months without pay over alleged unparliamentary conduct, and warned that he should not be seen within the Assembly for the period of the suspension.

The decision followed the consideration of a report presented by the House Committee on Rules, Business, Ethics and Privileges chaired by the Majority Leader and member representing Ekwusigo Constituency, Sir Ikenna Ofodeme.

Udemezue was recently seen in a trending trying to disrupt an event attended by Governor Charles Soludo in his community