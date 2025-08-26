NSIB Begins Investigation Into Abuja Train Derail

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau Six has confirmed that six passengers sustained injuries on Tuesday at approximately 11:09 am after a Kaduna-bound train derailed at KM 49 between Kubwa Station and Asham Station which prompted the deployment of a go-team to the site to gather evidence, engage stakeholders, and begin an investigation into the accident.

According to a statement signed by Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, on Tuesday, the accident took place at KM 49, between Kubwa Station and Asham Station. Current information indicates that six passengers sustained injuries, though no fatalities were recorded.

The NSIB confirmed that a go-team has been deployed to the site to collect evidence, interact with stakeholders, and begin investigating the circumstances that led to the derailment.

The statement read in parts, “Current information available indicates that six persons sustained injuries, and no recorded fatalities. A go-team has been deployed to the site to gather evidence, engage relevant stakeholders, and commence an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.

“The Bureau sympathises with those injured and extends its support to all passengers affected. The investigation will focus on identifying the direct and underlying factors that led to the derailment, with the aim of issuing safety recommendations to prevent a recurrence,” the statement read.

Director General of NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh while commenting on the incident, also said through the statement that,

“We deeply sympathise with all who sustained injuries. The Bureau has deployed investigators to the site to ensure the root cause of this derailment is uncovered.

“Our commitment is to ensure safer rail transport for Nigerians through a transparent and independent investigation.”

The Bureau assured that updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.

The incident was reported to have occurred along the busy corridor shortly after the train left Abuja around 11 a.m. on its way to Kaduna.

The derailment threw passengers into panic, forcing many to flee for safety, while eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic and terrifying.

One passenger recounted that the train went off the tracks without warning, sparking confusion as people scrambled out of the affected cabins.







