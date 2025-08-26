Court Orders Six Banks To Release Sowore’s Account Details To IG

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday ordered six banks to provide the Inspector-General of Police with account documents and full transaction details, including inflows and outflows, linked to Omoyele Sowore from January 2024 to date.





Justice Emeka Nwite issued the order after the IGP’s lawyer, Wisdom Madaki, moved an ex parte motion to that effect.





In the motion, the IG stated that Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, is under investigation for alleged terrorism financing, money laundering, and fraudulent activities.





No fewer than 26 bank accounts linked to Sowore are said to be under probe, including accounts belonging to Sahara Reporters Media Foundation and the African Action Congress.





In the ex parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1757/2025, the IG listed Sowore and Sahara Reporters Media Foundation as 1st and 2nd defendants.





The applicant also joined United Bank for Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Opay Digital Services Ltd, Moniepoint, and Kuda Microfinance Bank Ltd as the 3rd to 8th defendants, respectively.





The IGP sought “an order directing the following banks: UBA Plc, GTB Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Opay Digital Services Ltd, Moniepoint, and Kuda Microfinance Bank Ltd to furnish the applicant, through the office of the Inspector-General of Police Monitoring Unit, with the account opening package/mandate card and certified true copies of statements of account reflecting transfers and account numbers of both inflows and outflows from January 2024 to date.”





In his five grounds of argument, the IGP said Sowore “is being investigated for terrorism financing, money laundering, and fraudulent activities.

“That the complainant has commenced an investigation into the activities of the 1st respondent.

“That the accounts for which the statements are sought are those being used by the 1st respondent for terrorism financing and money laundering.”





The applicant further argued that the relief sought was necessary to aid police investigations and that refusal would jeopardise the process.





In an affidavit attached to the motion, Bassey Ibrahim, a police officer in the Legal Section of the Force CID, alleged that his office had received intelligence reports indicating that Sowore “is using the accounts for terrorism financing, money laundering, and to receive financial support from foreign partners for terrorism.”





Ibrahim stated that securing the court’s order was necessary to obtain the account statements and enable the police to investigate the alleged fraudulent activities of the respondents.





He added, “That the respondents will not be prejudiced or indemnified by the grant of this application. That I swear to this affidavit in good faith, believing the contents to be true and correct in accordance with the provisions of the Oaths Act, 2024.”





In his ruling, Justice Nwite held that the application was meritorious.





“I have listened to the submissions of counsel to the applicant, and I have also gone through the affidavit evidence. I am of the view, and so hold, that the application is meritorious. The prayer is hereby granted as prayed,” the judge ruled.



