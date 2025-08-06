There Will Be No Other Party In Edo By 2027.. Gov. Okpebholo

byCKN NEWS -
Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has declared that by the time Nigeria heads into the 2027 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will be the only political force left in the state.

Speaking in Uromi while welcoming a fresh wave of defectors from the PDP and other opposition parties into the APC, Okpebholo said the opposition is collapsing fast due to APC’s growing influence and the development strides of his administration. 

He insisted that defections are driven by “shared vision and progress” rather than inducements.

The governor vowed that before 2027, the PDP and other rivals would be completely erased from Edo’s political map.

