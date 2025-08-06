IGP Decorates Police Spokesman Adejobi , PSO Ahmed Lateef With New Ranks

byCKN NEWS -
0


 The Nigerian Police has promoted the Personal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police DCP Ahmed Lateef to the rank of Commissioner of Police 

Also promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police is the spokesman of the Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi 

The Inspector-General of Police said the officers were promoted based on their distinguished service to the force 




Also promoted were the winners of the Best Policeman awards of 2023 and 2024

The officers were decorated on Tuesday at the Police Headquarters in Abuja 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال