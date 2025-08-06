IGP Decorates Police Spokesman Adejobi , PSO Ahmed Lateef With New Ranks

The Nigerian Police has promoted the Personal Staff Officer to the Inspector-General of Police DCP Ahmed Lateef to the rank of Commissioner of Police

Also promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police is the spokesman of the Police Olumuyiwa Adejobi

The Inspector-General of Police said the officers were promoted based on their distinguished service to the force





Also promoted were the winners of the Best Policeman awards of 2023 and 2024

The officers were decorated on Tuesday at the Police Headquarters in Abuja