Popular social media influencer, VeryDarkMan, was in Awka on Tuesday where he led a candle light procession in memory of a young and vibrant business man, known as Fish Magnet, (Magnate?) who was killed by kidnappers on July 27 despite collecting ransom.

But I don't agree Soludo killed him. This can happen and indeed happens even in the most advanced countries. The only difference is that the criminals are immediately caught because of various security measures emplaced,like cameras. Anambra has no cameras or trackers, so when these things happen it takes time to make a head way. A pity that Anambra still relies on mechanical security which isn't Taiwanic or Dubaic.

More worrisome is the seeming collapse of Agunechemba whose personnel now mostly extort money from commercial drivers or beg same from private car owners. It is actually the police that are now working. What has happened? There was talk before now that the government was owing them. If true, that's a shame.

Nevertheless, it's unfair to blame Soludo for the death of the guy. It can happen anywhere.

Lastly though, we should all be worried that the criminals have lost their initial fear of Agunechemba and have now returned in full force.