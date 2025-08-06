FCT Overtakes Lagos As Nigeria’s Top Foreign Investment Destination

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has emerged as the top destination for foreign investment into Nigeria, according to a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The report titled Nigeria Capital importation, Q1 2025, said the FCT attracted $3.04bn to come first from the $2.54bn Lagos attracted during the period.

According to reports, this will the first time Lagos will lose its first place as the top destination for foreign investment into the country.





The report added that Lagos is followed by Ogun State with $7.95m, Oyo with $7.81m and Kaduna with $4.06m.





The report went on to state that the country generated a total capital of $5.64bn, which is higher than the $3.37bn recorded in Q1 2024, indicating an increase of 67.12 percent.





It added that in comparison to the preceding quarter of Q4 2024, capital importation increased by 10.86 percent from $5.08bn.





It explained that Portfolio Investment ranked top with $5.20bn, accounting for 92.25 percent, followed by other investments with $311.17m, accounting for 5.52 percent and Foreign Direct Investment recorded the least with $126.29m (2.24 percent) of total capital importation in Q1 2025.





“The Banking sector recorded the highest inflow with $3.12bn, representing 55.44 percent of total capital imported in Q1 2025, followed by the Financing sector, valued at $2.09bn (37.18 percent), and Production/ Manufacturing sector with $129.92m (2.30 percent).





“Capital Importation during the reference period originated largely from the United Kingdom with $3.68bn, showing 65.26 percent of the total capital imported. This was followed by the Republic of South Africa with $501.29m (8.88 percent) and Mauritius with $394.51m (6.99 percent).





“Out of the five states that recorded capital importation during the quarter, Abuja (FCT) remained the top destination with $3.04bn, accounting for 54.11 percent of the total capital imported. Lagos State followed with $2.56bn (45.44 percent), and Ogun state with $7.95m (0.14 percent).





“Others were Oyo and Kaduna States with $7.81m and $4.06 Million respectively. Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Ltd received the highest capital importation into Nigeria in Q1 2025 with $2.10bn (37.29 percent), followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC with 1.39bn (24.78 percent) and Citibank Nigeria Limited with US$1.05bn (18.66 percent).”