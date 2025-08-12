Tears And Tribute As Late Captain Keziah Ayuba Is Laid To Rest

Born on 9 July 1987 in Shogunle, Lagos State, Captain Ayuba hailed from Jaba Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

She began her education at Police Children School, Ikeja, and later attended Toamy Private College, Egbe. She further pursued higher education and obtained a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Public Administration from Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic.

Her military career began when she was commissioned into the Nigerian Army on 3 July 2017 as a member of Direct Short Service Course 23.

She served in key positions, including Acting Assistant Director Army Public Relations at the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport and Staff Officer Grade 3 (Information and Publication) at 81 Division Army Public Relations.

A highly skilled and trained officer, Captain Ayuba successfully completed multiple professional courses, including:

Young Officers’ Course (Public Relations)

Media Operations Officers’ Course

Legal Aspects of Combatting Terrorism Course

Her service and dedication earned her the General Operations Medal, a testament to her commitment to duty. Known for her intelligence, leadership, and professionalism, she was a role model, particularly among female soldiers.

Her untimely passing is a great loss to the Nigerian Army, her family, and the nation. As a final honor, a 21-gun salute was rendered, and her Next of Kin was presented with the National Flag and her military accoutrements. Her dedication, discipline, and service to the nation will never be forgotten.