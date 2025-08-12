Ogun Police Command Intercepts Okada Rider In Possession Of Three Human Skulls

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested two men in connection with the unlawful possession of three human skulls in the Ijebu area of Ogun state.

On Monday, 11th August 2025, at about 1400hrs, a team of Mobile Police Officers from 71 PMF Awa Ijebu was conducting a routine stop-and-search operation along the Ijebu Ode/Ibadan Expressway at Refugees Camp Junction, Oru Ijebu.

During the exercise, officers intercepted one Kadir Owolabi ‘m’, who was riding a motorcycle. A search of his luggage led to the shocking discovery of three human skulls.

Preliminary investigation subsequently led to the arrest of another suspect, Jamiu Yisa ‘m’, aged 53, behind Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat 

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, Ph.D, directed the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to take over the case for discreet investigations

The Ogun State Police Command reiterates its commitment to decisive action against crime and urges residents to cooperate with Ogun State Command. He assured members of the public of trust, confidentiality and identity protection.


Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال