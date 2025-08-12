Why AON Placed Ibom Air Female Passenger On Life Ban

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) has imposed a lifetime flight ban on Ms. Comfort Emmanson, the passenger involved in a violent incident aboard Ibom Air flight Q9 303 from Uyo to Lagos on Sunday, August 10, 2025.

In a press release dated Monday, August 11, 2025, AON said it had reviewed the “detailed statement issued by Ibom Air” and fully endorsed the airline’s swift and professional handling of what it described as “one of the most severe cases of unruly passenger behaviour witnessed this year.”

According to AON, the incident began when Ms. Emmanson refused to comply with safety instructions to switch off her mobile phone before take-off.

Ibom Air’s earlier statement alleged that the situation escalated into a “brutal physical assault” on crew members after the flight landed in Lagos, with the passenger also attempting to use a fire extinguisher as a weapon.

“This was not just disruptive; it was a sustained, violent attack that placed the lives of crew, passengers, and the integrity of the aircraft itself at risk. This behaviour is unacceptable,” AON said.

The association said Ms. Emmanson has now been placed on its ‘No Fly’ list indefinitely, banning her from travelling with any AON member airline either domestically or internationally “for life.”

AON noted that incidents of unruly passenger conduct have been on the rise, citing recent controversies involving Nigerian musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal (KWAM 1) on ValueJet and Senator Adams Oshiomhole’s reported altercation with Air Peace staff.

The statement also highlighted security concerns, saying the August 10 incident “exposes the vulnerabilities in the security response by the Aviation Security (AVSEC).” AON called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to “immediately review and tighten security procedures at all airports across the country.”

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance stance, AON stressed that “going forward, anyone who exhibits such behaviour will suffer similar consequence” and that while passengers have the right to express grievances, “such actions must follow due process.”

The statement was signed by AON spokesperson Prof. Obiora Okonkwo (OFR), who reaffirmed the group’s commitment to “protecting employees, passengers, equipment and to maintain the highest safety standards.”



