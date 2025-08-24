Sunday Igboho Visits Ooni Of Ife , Begs For Forgiveness

His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife on Saturday granted forgiveness to Yoruba self-determination activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, during a widely attended reconciliation visit at the Ile Oodua Palace, Ile-Ife.

The historic gathering, which drew prominent Yoruba monarchs, traditional chiefs, and a massive crowd of supporters, marked a turning point in the once strained relationship between the revered monarch and the activist.

Visibly emotional, Igboho prostrated before the Ooni, offering an unreserved apology for his past remarks.

He admitted his words had been harsh and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to seek forgiveness.

“I thank God for my life and for this moment. I never imagined Kabiyesi would honour me this way. I have offended him, and I am here to tender my apology.

“Whoever I have wronged should also forgive me. A man may abuse a king in his absence, but no one insults a monarch to his face. Kabiyesi, please forgive me,” Igboho said.

The activist also revealed that while imprisoned in the Benin Republic, he learnt that the Ooni had played a pivotal role in efforts to secure his release, despite his earlier criticisms.

He appealed to the monarch to intervene in lifting his name from the security watchlist and to assist in unfreezing his bank accounts, stressing his continued commitment to safeguarding Yorubaland.

My priority is the security of our people. They are being killed and I want to use my strength to defend them. I need your support to make this possible,” he pleaded.



