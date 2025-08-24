Ex-Biden Secretary of State Antony Blinken Escorted Out Of A Beach

Mom who killed family in murder-suicide boasted about being 'obsessed' with husband and 'flying off the cuff'Mom who killed family in murder-suicide boasted about being...

Beaches across the tri-state region finally reopened Saturday after Hurricane Erin churned through the area — but the lifting of restrictions came a day too late for former Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Blinken, 63, was kicked off East Hampton’s exclusive Georgica Beach while catching rays with a friend, photos showed.

The beach had been closed days earlier from the rough conditions unleashed along the East Coast by the massive storm.

The ex-Biden official and a pal were on the sand Friday when they were ordered to get out by a lifeguard patrol

Following a brief conversation with the lifeguards, a barefoot Blinken, wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt and black shorts, picked up a tote bag, grabbed a beach towel, folded up his chair and took the walk of shame back to the asphalt parking lot.

Large waves crashed behind the beachgoers before Blinken left, photos showed.





The Long Island hotspot is popular with surfers, sitting on the south end of the Apaquogue neighborhood.





Most beaches reopened to the public Saturday with swimming still restricted in some spots, officials said.





Erin exploded into a Category 5 storm as it developed in the Caribbean before charging its way up the North Atlantic, staying offshore as it barreled up the East Coast.

The beach was closed because of dangerous surf from Hurricane Erin when Blinken and his friend were told to leave.

The once 500-mile wide storm, one of the largest recorded in history, stayed roughly 800 miles off New York’s coastline.

“Even though Hurricane Erin has left our region, because it was such an extremely large storm, it has left a lot of the Atlantic still stirred up,” Fox Weather meteorologist Cody Braud told The Post Saturday.

“Even though it’s left the premises, it’s going to take a little while for all the water to come back to a calmer level. There are still a lot of hidden effects and the biggest thing is the high rip current risk that is still present up and down the East Coast.”

Blinken and his buddy were forced to pack up and leave after a lifeguard patrol told them the beach was closed.

Beaches reopened Saturday but the change came a day too late for Blinken and his friend.

Temperatures for tomorrow were expected to stay in the low 80s in NYC and on most of Long Island, with the Jersey Shore seeing the mercury reach the upper 70s and low 80s, Braud said.

“It’s starting to get a little cooler too, so it’s probably not the best beach-going weather anyway at the moment,” he said.

Some Jersey Shore beaches were expected to remain closed Saturday for cleanup, according to a report.

He was vacationing at the Long Island hotspot on Aug. 15, 2021, hours before the Taliban took over Kabul, Afghanistan, and quickly left to tend to the crisis.

The Democratic lawyer’s father Donald Blinken, the former US Ambassador to Hungary under President Clinton, seasonally lived on Lily Pond Lane for more than 50 years.







