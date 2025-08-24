Okigwe The Land Of Bloodletting By Ckn ( Video , Viewers Discretion Advised)

Two Zones accounts for more than 90% of insecurity in my state of Imo ..Orlu Zone ( where Governor Hope Uzodimma) hails from and my zone known as Okigwe Zone

Till date , one cannot stay in some parts of Orlu Zone once it's getting dark because of the activities of the UNKNOWN GUNMEN

While things are getting " better " in that Zone, the insecurity within Okigwe Zone especially the ancient town of OKIGWE is on the ascendancy

On a daily basis people were either being kidnapped, killed or maimed

They mount roadblocks , burn trailers and trucks with goods and in some instances kill the drivers

Anyone that loves his life stay away from this area which is also a gateway to Abia and Enugu State because of its commercial values

It also has a large concentration of Northerners who have made the place their homes

One particular individual has been identified as the arrow head of this deadly group that seems to have " defeated " our security agencies with the impunity with which he has gone about his business

Some parts of Rivers State faced similar problem in the past until the Police Command deployed the the CP now AIG Tunji Disu to Rivers State and within months he sanitised the state and eliminated most of the " bad boys "

The people of Okigwe seem to have woken from their slumber and agreed to take their destiny in their hands

They set a local vigilantee group with one of their sons as it's head

They realized that contrary to earlier illusions that ALL the kidnappings and killings in Okigwe were being perpetrated by FULANI HERDSMEN , it is actually their own sons and may be daughters that were the culprits

The new vigilantee leader came out on social media to warn the perpetrators especially the arrow head to lay down his arms and embrace peace , else they'll pay the ultimate price

Rather than comply , they paid a " courtesy " visit to his family compound and slaughtered about 10 members of his family in the most gruesome manner I've ever seen

The video are too gruesome to post here

The stage is set now , the war is no longer between security agents and these bad boys, it is now home grown

How this will end is yet to be seen ..

I hope the security agents will move in and nip this in the bud and bring all those behind this massacre to justice

As they say in my native village of Obowo ( when two brothers fight over a parcel of land to the point of death , a stranger inherits it after)

A stich in time saves nine

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is a journalist and Law graduate

