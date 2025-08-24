Nnamdi Kanu Explodes, Alleges Miscarriage Of Justice, Petitions NBA

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, blew hot as he petitioned the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), seeking sanctions against three judges -Justices Binta Nyako, Haruna Tsammani, and Garba Lawal – for alleged gross judicial misconduct.

Kanu, in the strongly-worded petition he personally signed and made available through one of his lawyers, Umesi, accused the trio of miscarriage of justice in his trial.

Recall that Kanu, who was extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya since June 2021, has remained in detention at the Abuja headquarters of the Department of State Service, DSS.

The IPoB leader chronicled the alleged offenses of the judicial officers against him, urging the NBA, currently meeting in Enugu, to investigate them and take appropriate measures against them.

Kanu also urged NBA to “publish a report condemning the use of civil procedures to subvert criminal law, and the resurrection of repealed statutes; affirm that no Nigerian should ever again be detained by abduction or tried under a repealed law; and to hold errant judges accountable, restoring public confidence in the Bar and Bench.”

According to him,”the catalogue” of alleged infractions by the trio against him, “now stand as an un-erasable blot on Nigeria’s legal conscience” .