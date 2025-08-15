Sting Operation At Obasanjo's Hotel: Court Jails Four For Internet Fraud in Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Friday, August 15, 2025, secured the conviction and sentence of four internet fraudsters before Justice D.I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The convicts, Bisiriyu Roqeeb Abiodun, Ibrahim Azeez Olatunji, Akinwale Isaac and Habeeb Oladipupo Oshundairo, are among the 93 suspected fraudsters arrested in a sting operation at a hotel within the precincts of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Abeokuta, Ogun State





They were arraigned on Friday on separate charges bordering on impersonation, identify and internet fraud.





The charge against Abiodun reads: “ That you, BISIRIYU ROQEEB ABIODUN (a.k.a 'Sharon') sometime in August, 2025 within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, had in your possession a 'Zangi' Account no: 1037375804 wherein you fraudulently represented yourself as 'Sharon' a White American Female to one Cinton from Knoxville Tennessee through your 'Zangi' account which is connected to your Samsung Galazy S20 with no: 09070156448 with intent to gain advantage for yourself contrary to S. 22(2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under S. 22(2) -(b) (iv) of the same law.”





The charge against Olatunji reads: “That you ,Ibrahim Azeez Olatunji, sometime in August, 2025 in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, fraudulently held yourself as one "Camila" on your google account; jonescamila966@gmail.com with intent to gain advantage for yourself, thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015.”





One of the counts against Isaac reads: “ That you,Akinwale Isaac (Male) sometime in 2025, within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, fraudulently held out yourself on your Whatsapp account, Monica and Daisy a Female, to unsuspecting members of the public, with intent to gain advantage for yourself and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition etc.) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.”





The charge against Oshundairo reads: “ That you, Habeeb Oladipupo Oshundairo (Male) sometime in 2025, within the Lagos Judicial Division of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, fraudulently held out yourself in your Gmail account,perezdavis2377@gmail.com to unsuspecting members of the public as an expert in service certificates and internal revenue preparer, with intent to gain advantage for yourself and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition etc.) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2015.”





They each pleaded “guilty” to the charges preferred against them.





In view of their guilty pleas , prosecution counsel, Franklin Ofoma and S.M. Yabo, respectively called the investigative officers, Bamanga Mohammed , Umar Shuaib and Usman Ciroma Suleman, to review the facts of the cases.





The prosecution counsel, thereafter, respectively sought to tender, in evidence, the extra-judicial statements of the defendants, the mobile devices used to perpetrate the alleged crimes, forensic investigation documents printed from their devices as well as bank drafts of restitution made by the defendants.





They were all admitted as exhibits by the court.





The judge, in view of the defendants’ guilty pleas and evidence tendered by the prosecution, found the defendants guilty and convicted them accordingly.





Counsel to the defendants respectively pleaded with the Judge to “ temper justice with mercy,” adding that their clients were first-time offenders who have shown remorse.





Delivering judgment,Justice Dipeolu convicted and sentenced Olatunji to one month imprisonment from the date of arrest, with the option of fine of N500,000( Five Hundred Thousand Naira).





The Judge convicted and sentenced Oshundairo, who benefited the sum of N600, 000 ( Six Hundred Thousand Naira) from his criminal activities, to 30-day community service at Igbesa in Ogun State from 8.00am to 5.00pm to be supervised by the EFFC and the Correctional Centre.





Akinwale, who confessed to have benefited the sum of $500( Five Hundred United States Dollars) was convicted and sentenced to three months imprisonment, with the option of fine of N1,000,000( One Million Naira).





The judge also ordered that the iPhone 16 pro max, Galaxy Note 9, the sum of N400,000 in restitution as well as the 2017 Toyota Camry recovered from him be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.





Justice Dipeolu also convicted and sentenced Abiodun, who confessed to have benefited the sum of $200( Two Hundred United States Dollars), to one month imprisonment, with the option of N500,000 ( Fine Hundred Thousand Naira) fine.





The judge also ordered that the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the N200,000 in restitution be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria.