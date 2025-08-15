Court Remands Blessing CEO’s Partner, IVD, In Prison Till September 28

Nigerian businessman and auto dealer Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has reportedly been remanded in Kirikiri Pr!son.

IVD was arrested ast week at the airport while attempting to travel to Qatar.

According to sources, his arrest is connected to an ongoing domestic violence case involving his lat£ wife, Bimbo. He was not permitted to leave Nigeria until the matter is resolved in court.

In the latest development, IVD has been remanded in Kirikiri Pr!son until September 28 as the case continues.





