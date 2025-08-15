House Of Reps Denies Member's Allegations

The House of Representatives has taken note of a viral video in which Rep. Ibrahim Usman Auyo, Member representing Hadejia, Auyo, and Kafin Hausa Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, alleged that Members of the House receive payments to sponsor Motions, Bills, and Petitions.

These allegations are unsubstantiated and, if left unclarified, risk undermining public confidence in the National Assembly. Statements of this nature must be backed by verifiable facts and presented through the appropriate parliamentary channels.





As the 10th Assembly recently crossed its midterm mark, stakeholders nationwide are rightly demanding accountability from their elected representatives, a legitimate and essential expectation in any thriving democracy. The House remains focused on delivering its mandate under the Legislative Agenda (2023–2027), which emphasizes transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to the people.





The leadership of the House has consistently encouraged Members to engage with their constituencies during recesses and report on their stewardship. This commitment is reflected in frequent town halls and public hearings, including a series of midterm engagements held in June and July, presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD, GCON.





In just two years, the People’s House has introduced 2,263 Bills, passed 237, and moved over 1,100 Motions, generating significant interventions across critical sectors such as education, health, infrastructure, security, and economic development. These efforts have triggered substantive executive action and positively impacted the lives of constituents nationwide.





The National Assembly is an institution of records, with well-established and transparent procedures for introducing Bills, Motions, and Petitions, governed by the Constitution, House Standing Orders, and parliamentary ethics. The insinuation that sponsoring a Motion or Bill is a “contract job” involving bribes is inconsistent with these processes and must be clarified.





When the House reconvenes, Rep. Auyo will be invited to substantiate his claims before the House. Should he be unable to provide evidence, the matter will be referred to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges for appropriate consideration, in line with parliamentary procedure.





The House remains committed to fostering mutual respect among Members while upholding the dignity of Parliament. All Honourable Members are encouraged to engage constructively, address concerns through due process, and work together in the collective interest of the Nigerian people.







