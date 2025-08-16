For The Second In Five Years , Yinka Ayefele 's Fresh FM Gutted By Fire

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A fire outbreak has been reported at a popular Ibadan radio station, Fresh FM, at Felele area in Ibadan South-West local government area of the Oyo State capital on Friday.

The incident, which started a few hours ago, has disrupted other related activities at the station.

A staff member of the station, @Arugboboisi, confirmed the incident on Friday evening in a post on his X handle.

He appealed to the Fire Service to respond without delay and urged the public to help spread the word and notify the nearest fire station.

“Fresh FM is currently on fire! We urgently need the Fire Service to respond immediately. Please retweet, spread the word and alert the nearest station,” he posted.

In another post, he shared the fire raging with “What a night” as the caption.

It is unclear what caused the fire, whether it has been put out or the extent of the damage.

The Management of the statement in a press statement confirmed the incident 

This is the second fire incident at the station in about five years 

Press statement 



CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال