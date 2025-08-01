Senate Pledges Support For Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Senate has reaffirmed its commitment to working collaboratively with the Nigerian Army (NA) and the executive arm of government to ensure the NA receives the necessary support to maintain peace and stability across the country. This assurance was given on Thursday, 31 July 2025, when the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’Adua, led members of the committee on an oversight visit to Army Headquarters, Abuja.





Senator Yar’Adua stated that the visit to Army formations was part of the committee’s oversight functions on the implementation of the 2023 and 2024 Appropriation Acts. He emphasized that the visit was aimed at ensuring effective utilization of public funds and monitoring the execution of projects captured in the approved budgets.





The Chairman expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede for the smooth conduct of the assessment visits across various NA formations. He noted that the visits had yielded satisfactory outcomes, providing the committee with firsthand insight into the NA’s operational efficiency and project implementation.





Senator Yar’Adua also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritizing national security and assured that the Senate would continue to support the military in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.





In his response, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, expressed gratitude to the President and C-in-C for his uncommon support to armed forces generally. He also appreciated the committee for its sustained support to the Nigerian Army. He acknowledged the sacrifices of personnel in safeguarding the nation and emphasized the need for increased budgetary allocation to meet the Army’s operational and welfare requirements.





General Oluyede further highlighted key challenges facing the Army, particularly in terms of operational enhancement and inadequate accommodation for troops, and other logistical shortfalls. He urged the lawmakers to consider appropriate measures to remove the Army from the current envelope budgeting system so as to address the pressing needs of the service.







