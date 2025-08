The Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, has gifted Super Falcons coach, Justin Madugu, a three-bedroom bungalow and N50 million for leading the national women’s football team to victory at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations

The coach is an indigene of the State

It'll be recalled that the coach recently led the Falcons to its 10th WAFCON victory in Morocco