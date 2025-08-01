Sokoto State Govt Bans " Sign-out " By Students

Sokoto State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Prof Ahmad Ala, has directed Heads of Public and Private Secondary Schools in the State to stop send forth ceremonies for outgoing students henceforth.

The Commissioner explained that the ban is part of efforts to curb rising incidents of students misconduct, during such “sign-out” celebrations by graduating secondary school students.

The ban, which applies to both Public and Private Schools, was contained in a directive, signed by the Director of Examination Matters, Abubakar Abdullahi, and is expected to be enforced with full compliance by all heads of secondary schools  the State.

The decision follows growing concerns over unruly behavior, vandalism, and public disturbances often associated with these celebrations marking the end of the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

According to Prof. Ala, the sign-out trend has deviated from its original celebratory purpose and now undermines the values of discipline, academic focus, and responsible conduct that the state’s education system strives to uphold.

“All principals have been directed to take immediate steps to prevent students from organizing or participating in any form of sign-out celebrations, whether within or outside school premises,” the commissioner stated.

The Ministry also called on parents and guardians to support the directive by discouraging their children from engaging in these acts, which have increasingly become a source of concern for school authorities and the wider public.

