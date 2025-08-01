FG Approves ₦712.26b Reconstruction Of Lagos International Airport Terminal

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a complete rehabilitation of Terminal One at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, at a cost of ₦712.26 billion.

The decision, announced Thursday following a FEC meeting chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, marks the launch of a wider ₦900 billion aviation infrastructure upgrade across the country.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said the contract for the terminal overhaul was awarded to China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC). The project will involve stripping the old terminal to its basic structural frame and installing new mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.

The plan also includes the expansion of Terminal Two in Lagos, with additional works such as a new apron, access roads, bridges, and supporting infrastructure.

As part of efforts to strengthen airport security, the council also approved a ₦49.9 billion perimeter fence project at the Lagos airport. The 14.6-kilometre steel barrier will include an intrusion detection system, CCTV cameras, solar-powered floodlights, and a patrol road.

Keyamo said the security installation would feature a central command centre for real-time monitoring.

“Anyone or anything close to the fence will be detected immediately, and the location pinpointed,” he said.



