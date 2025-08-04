Remi Tinubu Congratulates D’Tigress Over 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Triumph

CONGRATULATORY STATEMENT BY THE FIRST LADY OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA HER EXCELLENCY SENATOR OLUREMI TINUBU, CON ON THE VICTORY OF THE D’TIGRESS NATIONAL BASKET BALL TEAM AT 2025 FIBA WOMENS AFROBASKET TOURNAMENT

I congratulate D’Tigress for this historic victory at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket Tournament.

To God be the Glory for yet another victory for Nigeria as you bring home the second trophy won by the nation in two weeks.

Today, you have written another golden chapter in our dear Nation's sporting history by defeating Mali to win your fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title.

With this win, you have showcased once again, the unwavering commitment and determination of Nigerian women on the global stage.

You have continued to inspire every young girl to dream of breaking barriers and making history through hard work and dedication.

I celebrate you, your discipline, and team spirit. Thank you for making Nigeria proud once again.

Congratulations, my wonderful D’Tigress!





Her Excellency

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria