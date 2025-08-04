Senators' Wives Mourn As Barau's Wife Loses Mother

Wives of Nigerian Senators, have commiserated with one of their members Hajia Laila Barau, over the death of her mother, Mrs Nelda Mohammed, describing it as an "irreplaceable loss."

A condolence message signed by the President, Senators Wives Association of Nigeria (SEWAN) Dr (Mrs) Unoma Godswill Akpabio, and made available to newsmen in Abuja, reads:

"We, the Senators' Wives Association of Nigeria, extend our heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. This irreparable loss undoubtedly brings immense grief to you and your family.

"We also commiserate with the Deputy Senate President, Distinguished Senator Jibrin Barau and the entire family over her demise and prays for her soul to rest in the bosom of the Lord.

"May the memories of your mother's love, wisdom, and legacy bring you strength and comfort during this difficult time. We stand in solidarity with you, sharing in your sorrow and offering our deepest sympathies and may Almighty Allah grant her Jannatul Firdaus."

Dr. Mrs. Unoma Akpabio

President, Senators' Wives Association of Nigeria.