Ex-northern Lawmakers Deny Endorsing Tinubu For 2027

A group of former northern lawmakers under the banner of Concerned Former Members of the House of Representatives, Northern Nigeria, has distanced itself from a recent communique purportedly endorsing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term of office.

In a statement, the lawmakers rejected the communique released by the Northern Caucus of the National Forum of Former Legislators after a meeting in Abuja at the weekend.

The communique was co-signed by the Coordinator of the Northern Caucus, Rufai Chanchangi, and the Secretary, Hon. Atiwurcha. The ex-lawmakers described the meeting as unrepresentative and politically motivated.

They accused the forum of acting as a political front for President Tinubu’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who reportedly mobilised support from former lawmakers at a recent parley in Abuja. The lawmakers—Hon. Zakari Mohammed; Hon. Aminu Shagari; Hon. Tom Zakari; Hon. Mohammed Musa Soba; and Hon. Chika Adamu— criticised the Abuja parley as unrepresentative and politically motivated.

“We categorically state that this group does not speak for all former Northern legislators, and the positions outlined in their communique are neither representative nor reflective of the current sentiments across Northern Nigeria,” the statement said.

They alleged a deteriorating situation in the North under the current administration, citing rising poverty, widespread insecurity, youth unemployment and mass emigration.

“While they indulge in coordinated praise and political posturing, the true state of Northern Nigeria is one of pain, poverty and peril,” they said.



