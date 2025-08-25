Racial Abuse : Nigerian Man Faces Trial In London For Attacking Neighbour

A Nigerian businessman in Dublin, Stanley Abayeneme, is facing trial in Ireland after allegedly attacking his Lithuanian neighbour, Vilmantas Zutkis, whom he accused of directing racist abuse at him, including monkey gestures, insults, and leaving bananas outside his car valeting shop.





Abayeneme, who also claimed his landlord John McLaughlin unfairly blocked access to his unit, sought injunctions against both men but was refused by the High Court after a video showed him attacking Zutkis with a stick and throwing a ladder.





While Abayeneme maintains he has long been a victim of racism and intimidation—including a 2019 racially motivated assault that left him hospitalized—Judge Emily Egan ruled he had not approached the court with “clean hands.”





The case, which also involves allegations of property damage and burglary losses, is set to continue in court later this week.