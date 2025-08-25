Racial Abuse : Nigerian Man Faces Trial In London For Attacking Neighbour

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

A Nigerian businessman in Dublin, Stanley Abayeneme, is facing trial in Ireland after allegedly attacking his Lithuanian neighbour, Vilmantas Zutkis, whom he accused of directing racist abuse at him, including monkey gestures, insults, and leaving bananas outside his car valeting shop. 


Abayeneme, who also claimed his landlord John McLaughlin unfairly blocked access to his unit, sought injunctions against both men but was refused by the High Court after a video showed him attacking Zutkis with a stick and throwing a ladder. 


While Abayeneme maintains he has long been a victim of racism and intimidation—including a 2019 racially motivated assault that left him hospitalized—Judge Emily Egan ruled he had not approached the court with “clean hands.” 


The case, which also involves allegations of property damage and burglary losses, is set to continue in court later this week.

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال