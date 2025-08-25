Police Retires To Block NASS Over Pension Scheme

A coalition of retired senior police officers has announced plans to stage what it described as the “Father of All Peaceful Protests” on September 29, in Abuja, demanding their exit from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The group, under the aegis of the Association of Retired Police Officers under CPS, said it resorted to protest after years of failed engagements with government agencies, including the National Assembly, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), and the National Pension Commission (PENCOM).

A memo signed by the group’s Protest Committee Chairman, Elder Greg Amayo, sighted by The Nation, alleged that the retirees have been subjected to untold hardship under the CPS.

They insisted that only a full withdrawal from the scheme would address their plight.

According to the committee’s recommendations, the protest would commence at the gates of the National Assembly and would be indefinite until President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assents to a bill granting their exit from the scheme.

The organisers directed state chapters close to Abuja, including Plateau, Niger, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Kaduna and Kwara, to mobilise large numbers of participants.

At least 30 retirees are also expected from the Abuja metropolis, while other states were tasked to send no fewer than 10 members each.

To fund the protest, each state chapter is mandated to contribute ₦100,000 to a central purse, with individual members advised to donate a minimum of ₦3,000. Retirees were also urged to seek financial support from friends, well-wishers and serving officers.

The plan includes the hiring of canopies at the protest site, provision of cooking utensils, mats and sleeping materials, as well as placards with concise messages. State chapters are also to produce protest banners for display.

The committee stressed that the demonstration would be led by retired Chief Superintendent of Police Mannir Lawal Zaria, who headed their last protest.

Rejecting proposals advanced by the IGP and PENCOM on pension reform, the retirees vowed to remain at the protest ground until their demands are met.

“We shall not leave the scene even if the bill is passed by the National Assembly until the President signs it into law,” the committee said.

The group concluded its memo with a pledge of unity, declaring: “Aluta Continua, Victoria Acerta.”



