Police Begins Hunt For Killers Of Vigilantee Leader, Others In Okigwe

The Imo State Police Command has launched a manhunt for the gunmen responsible for the killing of five residents in Ajanaumuna, Ezinachi, Okigwe Local Government Area of the state.

The victims, identified as Edeh George, Emeka Ezeagwula, Chikodi Ezeagwula, Chidi Chileke, and Ejike Nwankwo, were fatally shot on August 22, 2025.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants stormed the community at about 10:30 pm, opening fire on the residents and setting ablaze the residence of the youth security leader.

The police said it swiftly responded to the distress report, evacuating the victims to General Hospital, Okigwe, where they were confirmed dead on arrival.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, in a statement on Monday, condemned the attack, assuring that the police will leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“Those behind the attack will be made to face the full weight of the law,” he stressed.

CP Danjuma, who is personally leading the operation, prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased victims and wished the injured survivor a speedy recovery.

“We urge residents to remain calm as security has been reinforced in Okigwe and its environs,” he said.

He urged members of the public to support the police with credible and timely information that can aid ongoing investigations. “We encourage the public to report to the nearest Police Station or via 0803 477 3600,” he said.

The police operation is ongoing, with the command determined to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.