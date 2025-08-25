2027: Pro Goodluck Jonathan's Protesters Storm Abuja ( Pictures)

Some pro Goodluck Jonathan protesters stormed the streets of Abuja today calling on the former President to consider running for the presidency in 2027

The protesters who carried several banners claimed Jonathan has all it takes to return to Aso Rock

The sang praises of the former Nigerian leader whom they described as a peaceful leader asking him to " come back and save Nigeria "

The former has not responded to the request either personally or through his media aides as at the time of this report

Pictures



