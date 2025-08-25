State Visit : Tinubu Meets Brazil’s President Lula In Brasilia

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil on Monday received President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Planalto Palace, Brasilia, with a full military honours parade to formally welcome him on his first official state visit to the South American country.

The colourful ceremony, held in front of Brazil’s seat of power, signalled the beginning of high-level engagements between the two leaders aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and opening fresh areas of cooperation.

President Tinubu, who arrived in Brasilia on Sunday, is on a multi-day state visit at the invitation of President Lula.

The visit is expected to deepen Nigeria–Brazil relations in trade, investment, agriculture, energy, and technology transfer. It will also explore opportunities in aviation and defence cooperation.

Diplomatic sources said both leaders would use the meetings to review existing agreements and chart new frameworks to expand economic cooperation between Africa’s largest economy and Latin America’s biggest market.

Nigeria and Brazil share long-standing historical and cultural ties dating back centuries. In recent years, relations have centred on trade in crude oil and agricultural products, technical cooperation in farming and education, and collaboration within the South-South cooperation framework.

President Tinubu’s visit is also significant in the context of Nigeria’s renewed push to diversify its foreign partnerships beyond traditional allies in Europe, Asia, and North America. It comes at a time when Brazil is seeking to consolidate its leadership role in Latin America while strengthening its voice in global south platforms such as BRICS and the G20.

After the ceremonial welcome, the two leaders held a closed-door session expected to be followed by bilateral talks between Nigerian and Brazilian delegations. Several memoranda of understanding are likely to be signed before the conclusion of the visit.

Officials said President Tinubu will also meet with Nigerian professionals and members of the diaspora community in Brazil before returning to Abuja.