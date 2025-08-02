Police HQ Accuses Sowore Of Falsehood On Alleged Promotion Of Female Officer " Close " To IGP Egbetokun ‎

Statement issued by Nigerian Police Spokesman ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

‎"It is disheartening that severally Sahara Reporters, owned by Mr. Omoyele Sowore, has taken aim at the Nigeria Police Force with a series of publications riddled with falsehoods and baseless allegations over the activities of the NPF, most especially on the recent promotions approved by the Police Service Commission.

‎To be clear, the promotions in question did not emerge from favouritism or backdoor dealings, as the reports insinuate. They are the product of a deliberate, merit-based policy championed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM.

‎As part of the IGP’s renewed welfare drive, the NIgeria Police Force Awards and Commendations, and IGPs Recognitions scheme were created to identify and reward officers who have shown exceptional courage, professionalism, and commitment to duty.

The selection process for the awards has been diligent, transparent, and merit-based. Officers who receive these awards and recognitions aren’t just applauded, they are also considered for accelerated promotion by the Force Management Team, in deserving cases, especially where they win these awards and commendations and IGPs Recognitions in the last two consecutive years (2023/2024). This is not only fair, but it is necessary in any system that values performance.

‎That’s the true foundation of the recent promotions. Officers from various Commands and Formations, including staff officers and aides of the IGP at the Force Headquarters, who have won awards and earned IGPs recognitions in the last two years, 2023/2024, as approved by the management team, were beneficiaries.

‎But in its usual practice, rather than seek the facts, Sahara Reporters has again opted for sensationalism, mischief, and in some instances, the circulation of forged documents wrongly attributed to the Police. It is a pattern of behaviour that borders on an unhealthy obsession with the leadership of the Force. One begins to wonder if Mr. Sowore has a personal axe to grind with the IGP.

‎The truth is simple, the promotion process was grounded on due process and merit. The Nigeria Police Force is evolving, and so are the standards for promotion and reward. Dismissing that progress because it doesn’t fit into someone’s narrative is not journalism. It’s sabotage.

The IGP is too busy to give attention to those who author and publish falsehood and mischiefs‎ like Sahara Reporters, as well as Omoyele Sowore, and they are free to interpret the silence maintained by the IGP in the face of these provocations as weakness. I wish them well. "

It will be recalled that Sahara Reporters had accused the IGP of giving accelerated promotion to a female officer whom it alleged is a lover of the Police Chief

