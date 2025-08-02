Businessman And Blessing CEO's Lover, IVD Arrested At Airport While Attempting To Leave Nigeria

Businessman Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, was arrested at the airport on Friday, August 1, 2025, while attempting to travel to Qatar.

According to insiders, the arrest is connected to the ongoing domestic violence case involving his late wife, Bimbo, which is still in court. IVD is reportedly not permitted to leave the country until the legal proceedings are concluded.

He is expected to remain in detention until Monday, August 4, 2025, when he will be charged to court.

The arrest has been confirmed by Blessing CEO, who is known as the love of his life. Sources say she is making efforts to assist him.