Group Condemns Alleged Rivalry Between Alaafin And Ooni Of Ife

The Yoruba Mandate Group (YMG) has warned the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, to desist from unnecessary superiority battle with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Enitan.

The YMG specifically condemned the call for the withdrawal of the Senate bill seeking to establish a National Council for Traditional Rulers, by a United Kingdom based group, the Oyo Alaafin in Diaspora (OAD).

The OAD had in a statement by its Secretary, Afolabi Paul, called for the immediate withdrawal or fundamental redrafting of the Senate bill see king to establish a National Council of Traditional Rulers

The body described the bill that designated the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife as permanent co-chairmen of the proposed council, is unacceptable.

The group claimed that the Ooni of Ife cannot legitimately represent the Yoruba people over the Alaafin of Oyo, who it said has long been regarded as the historical and political head of Yorubaland.

Reacting to this, the Yoruba Mandate Group, through its Convener, Akogun Banji Ojo,

declared that the Ooni of Ife is the supreme head of the Yoruba race.

The YMG Convener lamented that it is unfortunate that the Alaafin Owoade is encouraging some individuals and groups to fan the ember of disunity within the Yoruba traditional institution.

Akogun Banji Ojo stressed that what is needed in Yorubaland now is unity of purpose, not unnecessary battle of supremacy, as that has been settled by historical records.

His words: “I am using this medium to express my deep concern and grievance over the recent actions of the Oyo Alaafin in Diaspora (OAD). Their call for the withdrawal or redrafting of the Senate bill establishing a National Council of Traditional Rulers is not only misguided but also divisive.

“The OAD’s objection to the bill, which designates the Sultan of Sokoto and the Ooni of Ife as permanent co-chairmen, is baseless and driven by selfish interests. We, the Yoruba Mandate Group, strongly believe that the Ooni of Ife is the supreme head of the Yoruba race, and this recognition is crucial for our unity and progress.

“It is unfortunate that the Alaafin of Oyo is allowing some elements to cause disunity among our people. We must not allow these divisive tactics to succeed. Instead, we must stand united and support the Ooni of Ife’s rightful position as our supreme leader.

“The proposed council is a step in the right direction, acknowledging the historical significance of the Ooni of Ife. We must not allow some elements to derail this progress. We, as Yoruba people, must come together and reject these attempts to sow discord and confusion among us.

“I urge all Yoruba sons and daughters, both at home and in the diaspora, to stand with us in this quest for unity and recognition of our rightful leader, the Ooni of Ife.

We are working to unity among the Yoruba race, and I call on everyone to join us in this noble pursuit”.