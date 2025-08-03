EFCC Arraigns Man Over N42m Fraud In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 2 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC , on Thursday, July 31, 2025, arraigned one Chukwuka Onovo on a one-count charge bordering on stealing to the tune of N42m before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

The petitioner alleged that he engaged the services of Onovo, who represented himself as an auto dealer, to sell, on his behalf, four vehicles he imported into the country in 2022: a 2009 Toyota Highlander SUV (chassis number JTEDS42A682067092); a 2015 Mercedes‑Benz C 300 (chassis number 55SWF4KB7FU008491); a 2016 Mercedes‑Benz C 300; and a 2010 Mercedes‑Benz C 300.

It was also alleged that Onovo, based on a shared agreement, was supposed to bring to the attention of the petitioner any offer from a potential buyer for him to approve the sale of any car according to the prevailing market rate.

According to the petitioner, the arrangement entailed that all payments would be made directly to him to enable him advance Onovo his due commission from the sale.

Onovo, however, allegedly could not dispose of the cars a year after they were handed over to him with all necessary documents and was also evasive regarding all inquiries about the location of the cars.

A discreet investigation conducted by the petitioner allegedly revealed that Onovo had registered and sold all the vehicles and also diverted the proceeds to the development/construction of a duplex at 42, John Okorie Street, Off Wilmer Crescent, Olodi-Apapa, Ajeromi-Ifelodun LCDA Lagos State, where he now lives with his wife.

The count reads that “You, Chukwuka Samuel Onovo, sometime within January and December, 2023, in Lagos within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with a dishonest intent, stole and converted to your own use the sum of N42,000,000.00 (Forty-two Million Naira), being proceeds of the sale of four vehicles, property of Cajetan Alinnor, thereby committed an offence of stealing, contrary to and punishable under Sections 280 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

He pleaded “not guilty “to the charges preferred against him .

In view of his plea , prosecution counsel, A.A. Usman asked the court for a trial date and also prayed the court for the remand of the defendant in a Correctional Centre.

Justice Dada adjourned the case till October 30, 2025 for the commencement of trial and also ordered the defendant to be remanded in a Correctional Centre.