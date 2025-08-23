Police Disband And Detain Officers For Assaulting Motorist Wearing Camera-glasses In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has dissolved one of its tactical squads after operatives were captured in a viral video assaulting a motorist during a stop-and-search operation.

The footage, shared on social media, showed officers attempting to forcibly remove a motorist’s glasses, suspected to have a hidden camera feature. The confrontation escalated, with one officer striking the man.

Reacting to the incident, Police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin said the Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, had taken swift disciplinary action against the erring officers.

“Following a thorough preliminary investigation, the Commissioner of Police has ordered the immediate detention of the entire team. The officers will face an orderly room trial in line with established disciplinary procedures to ensure justice is served swiftly and transparently,” Hundeyin stated.

He further confirmed that the implicated Tactical Squad has been disbanded with immediate effect. A new unit has been formed, comprising officers who will adhere strictly to international best practices in policing, uphold human dignity, and maintain zero tolerance for corruption.

The Nigeria Police Force also issued a statement condemning the officers’ conduct and confirming that appropriate disciplinary measures have been set in motion.

The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to serving and protecting the public with integrity and fairness. We urge all residents to continue cooperating with law enforcement agencies and to report any misconduct through our established channels."