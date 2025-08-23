Late Emir Of Zuru , Gen Sani Sami Buried ( Pictures)

The Emir of Zuru, His Royal Highness Major General Mohammed Sani Sami Gomo II (Retired), was on Friday, 22 August 2025, laid to rest with full military honours at his Residence in Zuru, Kebbi State. His passing was received with deep grief across the nation, marking the end of an era for the Nigerian Army, Kebbi State, and the Zuru Emirate, where he was revered as a gallant soldier, visionary leader, and custodian of tradition.

Born on 24 October 1943 in Zuru, Kebbi State, the late Emir began his education in Zuru between 1950 and 1956, where he obtained his First School Leaving Certificate. He proceeded to Government College, Bida, from 1957 to 1962, earning his West African School Certificate. He began his military career at the Nigerian Military Training College, Kaduna, and thereafter completed his training at Mons Officers Cadet School, Aldershot, United Kingdom. He was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps as a Second Lieutenant on 25 July 1963.





Through discipline, loyalty, and commitment to duty, he rose to the rank of Major General on 1 May 1986, before voluntarily retiring from active service on 3 September 1990. His demise was confirmed on 17 August 2025.

Represented the Chief of Army Staff at the event, the Theatre Commander Joint Task Force Northwest Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Oluyinka Soyele in his tribute described Late Major General Sami as a resourceful military officer who proved his mettle as a professional officer throughout a distinguished career, holding several key command, staff, and instructional appointments. Towards the twilight of his military career, he served as Military Governor of Bauchi State, Provost Marshal (Army), Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, GOC 1 Mechanized Division, and Principal Joint Staff Officer at Joint Headquarters.

He was widely regarded as a loyal, firm, and hardworking officer, admired for his strong willpower, fairness, and sound discretion in accomplishing tasks. A gallant leader, he demonstrated courage and readiness to lead his men at all times.

As Military Governor of Bauchi State, he distinguished himself as a people-oriented and visionary leader. His administration initiated impactful developmental projects, including the upgrading of medical facilities, the launch of the “Back to Land” programme to boost agricultural production, and the hosting of the World Handball Championship, which brought international recognition to Bauchi State. He fostered religious harmony, balancing urban development with fairness to both Muslim and Christian communities, while instituting reforms that improved discipline in the civil service and curtailed corruption.

After a meritorious career in the Nigerian Army, he ascended the revered throne of Zuru as Emir. On the throne, he drew from his military and administrative experience to foster peace, unity, and development within the Emirate. He championed education, agriculture, and youth empowerment, and ensured the protection of Zuru’s interests within Kebbi State and Nigeria at large. As a bridge-builder and statesman, he promoted tolerance, moderation, and inclusiveness, endearing himself to Muslims and Christians alike, indigenes and settlers, the young and the old. His reign brought pride, stability, and progress to the Zuru Emirate.

The funeral ceremony in Zuru was attended by the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Distinguished Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, His Excellency Executive Governor of Kebbi State, His Eminence Sultan of Sokoto, His Highness Emir of Kano, former service chiefs, senior military officers, both serving and retired, political leaders, associates, and members of the Zuru Emirate, all of whom gathered to pay their final respects. The solemn military rites included the firing of volleys, the presentation of the National Flag to his Next of Kin, and the sounding of the Last Post and Reveille, symbolising the nation’s final salute to a gallant officer and patriotic leader.

Late Major General Mohammed Sani Sami (Gomo II) will be remembered as a soldier, statesman, and royal father whose legacy of service, discipline, and vision continues to inspire. His life embodied loyalty, honour, and leadership .



