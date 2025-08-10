Police Detain Seven For Attack On Lagos Govt Officials

Police operatives have arrested seven individuals suspected of attacking officials of the Lagos Parking Authority (LASPA).

This was announced in a statement signed by the General Manager of LASPA, Adebisi Adelabu.

According to Adelabu, the attack on LASPA officials was orchestrated by some staff and security personnel of Better Mart, Badore Road, off Addo Road, Ajah and Ashley Mall in Epe.

“The suspected attackers of the state government personnel on assignment are currently detained at the Badore Police Station, Lekki, pending conclusion of preliminary investigation before prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction,” the statement read in part.

Adelabu noted that LASPA will ensure that the perpetrators are prosecuted. She added that the act of attacking officials of the Lagos State Government is frowned upon by the government and that any individual caught attacking state government officials will be prosecuted accordingly.

She noted that Chapter 17, Section 117 of the Criminal Code of Nigeria states that any person who in any manner “obstructs or resists Any public officer while engaged in the discharge of duties of his office under any law or Act or regulation, commits a felony and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for three years or to a fine of #200,000 naira only.

The General Manager further emphasised that the State Parking Regulations require that every organisation and commercial centre should secure parking permits from LASPA for proper parking management, noting that the agency’s team were out on a routine exercise to check compliance when they were attacked, which resulted in the injury of officials of the state government.