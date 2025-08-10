EFCC Denies Involvement In Alleged Raid Of Felix Duke’s Lagos Hotel

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has denied allegations by musician and hotel owner Felix Duke that its operatives raided his hotel in the Abule Egba area of Lagos, damaged property, and stole money.

Duke, who is president of the Creative Industry Group, told journalists that eight armed men arrived at Duke and Duchess Hotel on August 1 in an unmarked bus, claiming to be EFCC operatives but without presenting a warrant. He said the men attempted to arrest his wife, an American citizen, who refused to leave without a court order.

“They blocked the entrance to the hotel, drove away customers, and began breaking into rooms, claiming they were looking for me. I later discovered that they carted away €5,000 that was kept in my room,” Duke said. He linked the incident to a land dispute with a retired soldier who had filed a fraud petition against him, adding that he had previously lodged a petition against the same individual.

Duke said he has filed a lawsuit against the EFCC and the petitioner for alleged violation of his fundamental rights, seeking an apology and N50 million in damages.

Responding on Saturday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale denied any involvement. “There is nothing like that. According to our Lagos Directorate in charge of Lagos, no such operation took place.

It’s not the EFCC,” he said. He added that the only recent operation in Lagos was carried out on Wednesday at Chevron on Lagos Island, where several suspects were arrested.

Oyewale said Duke should “redirect his energy and insinuations to other quarters, not EFCC.”



