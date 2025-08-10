LASU VC Urges Staff To End Strike, Resume Monday

The Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, has called on staff members to end the two-week industrial action and resume work on Monday, August 11, 2025.

Olatunji-Bello made the call in an open letter to the university community on Saturday, acknowledging the concerns that led to the strike and stating that it is time to move forward.

The LASU VC highlighted several staff welfare achievements since 2021, including 100 per cent end-of-year bonuses, prompt promotions, salary increases, and training opportunities.

“To my esteemed colleagues, I write to you today not only as your Vice-Chancellor but as a fellow member of the LASU family who shares in your hopes, your aspirations, and your deep love for our university. Over the last two weeks, the silence on our campuses has been deafening, and the absence of our usual rhythm of learning and working has weighed heavily on my heart,” Olatunji-Bello wrote.

“I understand the reasons for our industrial action; our voices have been heard. As someone who has, since my assumption of office in September 2021, placed staff welfare at the very core of my leadership, I assure you that, together with the leadership of the Joint Action Committee, we have acted in your best interest.

“Up until now, you, my dear colleagues, have worked hand-in-hand with us to achieve milestones that were once considered impossible: 100 per cent end of the year bonus for all staff, prompt promotions for all qualified staff members without delay, employment and admission opportunities with priority for your qualified family members.”

She listed others, including salaries paid as late as the 23rd of every month, even in challenging months; amnesty promotions for those whose progress was delayed for an extended period; payment of earned academic allowances in full; and clearing of cooperative dues that had been pending.

The VC also listed unprecedented training opportunities, both locally and internationally, as well as retroactive approvals granted through special application windows for additional qualifications and the implementation of the recently approved 25 per cent/35 per cent salary increase by the Federal Government.

Also included are the removal of administrative ceilings on the career progression of some who have reached their bar and the introduction of free health screenings on staff birthdays, among others.

According to Olatunji-Bello, these were not accidental gains; they were the result of mutual trust, respectful dialogue, and the shared commitment of management to making LASU a model of excellence.

She said the Lagos State Government has made offers in response to the demands of LASU staff: “I know they may not yet meet every expectation but I ask that we accept them as part of the realities of negotiations, and life, where we win some and lose some, while allowing academic and administrative activities to resume this Monday (11th August 2025), as directed by management.

“The longer we remain apart from our students and our work, the greater the ripple effect on our community, on our young people, on our reputation, and on the very progress we have made together.

“I ask you to remember that we are not on opposite sides. We are partners, bound by the same vision of a Lagos State University that values its staff and serves its students with pride. If we have been able to achieve so much in less than four years of working hand in hand, I am confident we can reach all our goals, but it will require patience, unity, and trust.

“Please trust me when I say: I am for you, and will continue to work for your best interest. Let us return to our duty posts, not as a concession, but as a demonstration of our belief in each other and in our collective strength. Together, we have built a remarkable legacy. Together, we will overcome this moment.”



