Police Arrest ‘Fake’ Doctor As Patient Dies During Abortion

Detectives from the Akwa Ibom State Police Command’s headquarters in Ikot Akpanabia, near Uyo, the state capital, have apprehended a fake medical doctor, identified as Sunday Okon Akpan, for allegedly performing an illegal abortion leading to the death of a 35-year-old lady, Blessing Sunday Etim.

The spokesperson of the Akwa Ibom Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Timfon John, announced the sad incident to journalists on Thursday.

John said the deceased worked under the suspect in Full Life Medical Centre (FLMC) at Ikot Obio Odongo community in Ibesikpo Asutan local government area.

She said operatives launched a search for the deceased following a distress report by the mother of the victim (name withheld).

According to her, the suspect had wanted to stealthily dump the remains of the deceased in her room after the ill-fated operation, when a co-tenant (name withheld) saw him, raised the alarm, which made the suspect drop the corpse and flee the scene.

“On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at 09:30 hours, a man was arrested on suspicion of conducting an illegal abortion that resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman,” she said.

“The arrest followed a report made by a woman (name withheld), who stated that her daughter, Blessing Sunday Etim, had gone to work at Full Life Medical Centre at Ikot Obio Odong village, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA.

“According to a co-tenant, the victim’s employer, a man who identified himself as Dr. Sunday Okon Akpan, attempted to secretly enter the deceased’s room to dump her body. When confronted, he dropped the corpse and fled the scene.

“Upon arrival, detectives observed a premature foetus exiting the victim’s private part. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of the suspect, Sunday Okon Akpan, a resident of Afaha Offiong village in Nsit Ibom LGA.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim died from a suspected illegal abortion performed by the accused. Further inquiries revealed that the suspect, who owns and operates the Full Life Medical Centre, is not a licensed medical doctor or a nurse, but rather a community health practitioner.

“It is believed that he used the facility to perform illegal medical services and abortions. The health centre has since been found deserted. The body of the deceased has been deposited at a morgue for preservation and an autopsy,” John said.

Investigations, she added, were ongoing with a view to getting more information, promising to reveal details subsequently.