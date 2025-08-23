FG Pledges To Track Down Killers Of Worshippers In Katsina Mosque

The Federal Government on Friday pledged to bring to justice those responsible for the recent killing of worshippers in Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Gunmen had attacked the mosque on Tuesday, killing at least 32 people.

According to a state official, the bandits attacked to avenge their fallen comrades who had been ambushed by the residents.





In a statement, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, condemned the attack, describing it as “callous and barbaric.”





“Security forces are already on the trail of the criminals, and no stone will be left unturned until they are apprehended and held accountable for their actions,” he said.





“The Government assures Nigerians that justice will be swift and decisive, and that such acts of terror will never be allowed to take root in the country,” the statement read.





He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating terrorism across the country, adding that the attack was not only a crime against the people of Malumfashi but also “an assault on our shared humanity and values as a nation.”





The minister also extended President Bola Tinubu’s condolences to the families of the victims, the community of Malumfashi, and the Katsina State Government.

“Their grief is our grief, and the Government stands with them at this dark hour. May the Almighty grant the departed eternal rest and console the bereaved with the fortitude to bear this painful loss,” the statement said.

Only recently, as part of the government efforts to bring terrorists to their knees, Nigeria’s National Counter-Insurgency Centre (NCTC) announced the arrest of top leaders of a savage group of terrorists, including Mahmud al-Nigeri of the Mahmuda group, and his deputy, Abu Abba, alongside Mahmud Muhammad Usman (Abu Baraa) of the Ansaru group. The terrorist leaders, now conveniently in the net, were on the international wanted list.





The arrests of the terrorist leaders are an indication of the successes being recorded by Nigeria’s counter terrorism operations as directed by President Tinubu, who has made it very clear that acts of terrorism against the Nigerian state and its citizens will soon be a spectre of the past.





The Federal Government, therefore, reiterates that those who shed innocent blood will find no hiding place in Nigeria.







