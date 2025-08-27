PDP Regrets Fielding Atiku Abubakar As Presidential Candidate In 2023...Sen Abba Moro

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) regrets fielding former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Senate Minority Leader Senator Abba Moro has said.

He described the move as an error that cost the party dearly.

Moro, who spoke in a televised interview, revealed that the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) made a bold decision to zone its 2027 presidential ticket to the southern region, a move he insists is rooted in fairness, equity, and justice.

“Zoning the ticket to the south was a strategic correction of past mistakes. To people who have been somewhat pessimistic about the resilience of the PDP, it could be shocking,” he stated, addressing the surprise that greeted the NEC’s announcement.

“You will recall that I have told you here that a lot of activities have been put in place by the PDP towards resolving some of the conflicts within the party. And that out of the ashes of the storm, we’re going to bounce back.”

Reflecting on the 2023 elections, Moro admitted that fielding a northern candidate like Atiku was a miscalculation.

“Majority of us, virtually all of us, agreed that a mistake was made in 2023, fielding a northern candidate,” he said.

“And this time around, in the spirit of unity, in the spirit of fairness and justice, PDP leaders decided to swallow their saliva and say, look, let’s take this thing to the south, where majority of the people expected that it would have been.”

The Senate Minority Leader acknowledged the party’s regret over the 2023 outcome, stating, “To lose a very monumental election in that disastrous manner, as it were, certainly is something for regrets.”

He explained the decision to open the ticket in 2023, allowing a northern candidate to succeed a northern president, “backfired” as Nigerians resisted the move, contributing to the PDP’s electoral loss.

On the possibility of former Anambra Governor Peter Obi returning to the PDP, Moro revealed ongoing efforts to woo him back.

“In the run-up to 2027, I’m aware that certain individuals have been talking to Peter Obi, saying, hey, come back home.

“This is what we are likely going to do. And if you come, you stand a chance of being a candidate,” he said.

He added that Obi’s potential return could bolster the PDP’s chances, noting, “If Peter Obi comes back and is the most favoured candidate, the most supported candidate, and becomes a candidate, the PDP will make an impact in the 2027 election.”





Moro also addressed speculations about former President Goodluck Jonathan as a potential candidate.





He dismissed concerns about constitutional barriers, citing judicial precedents.





“In 2015, when President Jonathan and GCFR wanted to run, there were hews and cries all over the place about the constitutionality of his candidature,” he said.





“But eventually, it was settled, even by the court, that he was qualified to run, and that is why he ran.”





He argued that Jonathan’s prior tenure, including the period he completed late President Umaru Yar’Adua’s term, does not disqualify him from contesting again.