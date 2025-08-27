Kidnappers Abduct Couple, Young Daughter In Katsina

Suspected gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday launched an attack on Filin Canada Quarters, in Sabuwar Unguwa area of Katsina metropolis, where they kidnapped three members of a family and in the process shot dead a local vigilante.

The incident occurred at about 3:00 am when the assailants stormed the residence of 33-year-old Anas Ahmadu, abducting him, his seven-month pregnant wife, Halimat, and their daughter, Jidda Anas. A report by Katsina Post, said Halimat is the daughter of a prominent business man in Katsina State.

It was gathered that though there have been attacks across Katsina State, this is the first time in about two years that such is being recorded in the capital city.

During the attack, a vigilante member identified as Abdullahi Muhammad, 25, was shot dead while attempting to render help to the victims against the attackers. The criminals fled the scene before the arrival of security operatives, Daily Trust gathered.

A family source said that the bandits in large numbers stormed the couple’s residence around 3:am and abducted them.

“About seven gunmen scaled the fence of the house and banged on their entrance door, asking them to open it.

“Before they broke in, the wife placed a distress call to a vigilante member who responded. Unfortunately, other bandits hiding in the dark opened fire and killed him.

“She locked herself in the toilet when she realised they were about to break into the house, while the husband tried to escape through the back door, but he was unable to.

“They broke in, bundled the husband, forced the toilet door open and abducted them, including their two year-old daughter,” he said.

Another source close to the family said that the wife is the daughter of Alhaji Usman Turare, an independent petroleum marketer who owns many filling stations in the state.

“Her husband is a young businessman but I don’t think he was their target, because the father of the wife is rich,” he said.

One of the neighbors said they heard the gunmen speaking in low voices and that there was someone among them who was providing directions.

It was also gathered that the gunmen reached out to the uncle of the wife around 9:00pm yesterday.

“But, I don’t know whether they demanded for ransom or not,” the source said.

Police spokesman in the state, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in the area swiftly responded to the distress call and restored calm to the neighbourhood.

Security personnel at the scene of an attack in Marhaba, Matazu LGA of the Katsina State recently

The attack comes amid growing concerns over recurring cases of abduction and violence in Katsina, despite assurances of heightened security operations across the state.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of the day left residents in fear.

Witnesses said the gunmen, armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed Anas’ residence, located behind Gidan Rodi Steel Rolling Company, and whisked him and his family members away.

They described the scene as chaotic and urged authorities to intensify security measures in the area.

Some residents disclosed that they had earlier noticed two suspicious individuals lurking around the area before the attack.

They also expressed concern over the rising wave of banditry in Katsina State and called on government at all levels to take decisive steps to curb the menace.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, said the attack was carried out by suspected gunmen. He added that the assailants shot Abdullahi Muhammad, a vigilante member, before fleeing the scene.

Sadiq noted that police operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, swiftly moved to the area, restored calm, and launched an investigation to track and arrest the perpetrators.

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bello Shehu, alongside the command’s management team, Area Commander Metro, DPOs within the metropolis, and the OC Anti-Kidnapping Unit, visited the scene for an on-the-spot assessment.

He said additional personnel and assets had been deployed to ensure the rescue of the victims and arrest of the attackers.

“The command calls on members of the public to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or make use of the command’s emergency lines for prompt and decisive action. All information will be treated with utmost confidentiality,” Sadiq added.