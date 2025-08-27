VDM Viral Video:13 Kidnapped Passengers Rescued In Edo State..CP

Edo State Commissioner of Police (CP), Monday Agbonika, has confirmed the rescue of the 13 passengers kidnapped by gunmen.

The passengers were whisked away by armed men around Ekhiadolor on the Benin-Ore Expressway Saturday afternoon after gunmen attacked the bus they were in.

The kidnappers had shot the bus driver and abandoned him beside the bus before marching the victims into surrounding bushes.

Earlier, Agbonikan confirmed a manhunt was on for the kidnappers with special squads, drones and other equipment deployed into the bushes.

The police boss also confirmed the injured driver was responding to treatment at a hospital in Benin.

Giving a further update yesterday, Agbonikan said the kidnapped victims had been rescued, adding that search was still on for the suspects.

“We have rescued all the victims. All of them have been rescued. We have been on this since the day the incident occurred. We deployed drones and other gadgets to help in the search,” he said.

Social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse alias VeryDarkMan (CDM) made a video when his vehicle arrived at the scene where the incident took place.

In the video, the wounded driver who lain by the side of his bus with his clothes soaked in blood was lifted from the ground into the trunk of a Hilux and rushed to the hospital.