NCC Welcomes Newly Appointed Board Members, Pledges Commitment To Advancing Nigeria’s Digital Economy

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) congratulates Mr. Idris Olorunnimbe, Chairman-designate of the Commission’s Board, alongside other distinguished designate-Board members, as well as the designate-members of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) Board, on their appointment by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. 


This leadership team, as constituted by the President, comprises highly esteemed individuals of proven competence, with vast experience and impressive track records. Their collective expertise is expected to steer the communications industry in the right direction, providing the impetus to further transform Nigeria’s digital economy.  


They will bring to bear their wealth of knowledge, strategic insight, and strong governance to enhance the regulatory work of the Commission. 


The NCC expresses its profound appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for these appointments and looks forward to working closely with its supervising Ministry and the Board to deliver on the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda for Nigeria’s digital economy. 

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال