Another Nollywood Actor Dies In Lagos

The Nigerian film industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of Nollywood actor, Seun Confirm, who passed away from complications related to high Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH).

The sad news was announced by fellow actress Jaiye Kuti in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

“Seun Confirm… aaah iku omo yin dun mi ooooo, Kabiyesi Olorun,” she wrote in Yoruba, expressing her deep pain over the loss. She prayed for God’s comfort for the bereaved family, adding that Seun’s passing came too soon.

Seun Confirm was known for his vibrant roles in Yoruba Nollywood productions and had built a loyal fan base over the years. His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes from colleagues and fans alike.

The actor it was gathered died in Lagos



