AGN Election :Abubakar Yakubu Is The Man The Cap Fits..Segun Arinze





As the election of the Actors Guild of Nigeria ( AGN ) draws near , members of the Guild are asking , who would takeover from the incumbent Chief Emeka Rollas who has been in the saddle for 10 years

If the report reaching CKNNews is anything to go by , the current National Secretary of the Guild Abubakar Yakubu seems to be the frontrunner

From what we gathered , the well known Actor has the backing of most members of the Guid based on his experience

This is a statement sent to members of the Guild by his campaign director, veteran Actor Segun Arinze

"AGN!! Fellow members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria , Star Actors!! I present to you Abubakar Sanusi Yakubu our effervescent and indefatigable Secretary General of AGN who is running for the office of President

Abubakar's agenda as AGN President is anchored on continuity with purpose, strategic innovations, and strengthened unionization backed by solid institutional structures.

We will sustain and expand the Guild’s hard-earned achievements while introducing progressive, globally aligned practices that keep us at the forefront of the industry.

By reinforcing unity and collective bargaining power, we will protect members’ rights and amplify our voice in all spheres.

Through transparent governance and resilient systems, we will secure stability for generations. Leveraging private sector partnerships, we will drive sustainable growth, broaden opportunities, and reduce financial dependency.

Above all, our futuristic vision will position the Guild to anticipate trends, adapt swiftly, and lead with distinction on the global stage.

1. Continuity & Consolidation – Build on our proven successes to achieve greater milestones without losing our gains.

2. Innovation & Global Alignment – Bring fresh ideas and global best practices to keep our industry competitive worldwide.

3. Enhanced Welfare Package – Deliver tangible benefits that safeguard members’ health, security, and future.

4. Strong Unionization – Unite our voices for stronger bargaining power and unwavering protection of members’ rights.

5. Capacity Building & Talent Development – Equip members with the skills and exposure needed to excel locally and internationally.

6. Privately-Driven Growth – Harness private sector partnerships to unlock opportunities and sustainable funding.

7. Institutional Structures & Governance – Create lasting systems that ensure *Transparency, Accountability, Experience and Stability for generations.*

VOTE ABUBAKAR YAKUBU SANUSI (ABKING) FOR AGN PRESIDENT

AGN- PROGRESS TO GREATNESS"

Stronger Together, Greater Forever

SEGUN ARINZE DG

-ABKING FOR AGN PRESIDENT*